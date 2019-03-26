EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:18, 26 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Poroshenko lauds Nazarbayev's role in development of Ukrainian-Kazakh relations

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    During the phone call, the President of Ukraine emphasized the historical role Nursultan Nazarbayev had played in the development of Kazakh-Ukrainian relations and strengthening of friendship between the two nations.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Petro Poroshenko agreed to keep in touch in the future.

