    09:15, 15 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Portugal, Iceland end their Euro-2016 group stage match in 1-1 tie

    PARIS. KAZINFORM Portugal's and Iceland's national football teams have ended their group stage match in a 1-1 tie.

    The game was played at Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Saint-Etienne on Tuesday.

    The goals were scored by Portugal’s Nani in the 31st minute and Iceland’s Birkir Bjarnason in the 50th minute.

    The 2016 UEFA Euro Cup is held in France between June 10 and July 10 with matches played in 10 different locations, namely in Bordeaux, Lens, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Paris, Saint-Denis, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.

    A total of 24 European national teams qualified for the Euro Cup final tournament in 2016, after the contestants’ format, which was used since 1996, was decided to be extended from 16 to 24 teams.

    The contesting teams were divided into six groups. Along with Portugal and Iceland, Group F includes Hungary and Austria, which will played their group stage match earlier on Tuesday in Bordeaux.

    Portugal’s next game will be played with Austria in Paris on June 18. Iceland will play against Hungary on the same day in Marseille.

    Source: TASS

    Sport World News News
