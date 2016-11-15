Portugal investor to build apartment house in Ayagoz, East Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An apartment complex in the city of Ayagoz, East Kazakhstan region, will be built by an investor from Portugal Alfredo Bruno Manuel Vittorino. The project of the 60-apartment building is estimated at KZT 394 million.

The preliminary cost of apartments is KZT 111 thousand for a square meter. To execute the project almost half of the amount is required, therefore he is looking for a partner in business. The entrepreneur says, he addressed the local akimat in case of any issues. The only problem is obtaining a loan. The terms offered by the bank were not profitable for the foreign entrepreneur. To implement the project of 60-apartment house almost half of KZT 394 million is required. The akim of East Kazakhstan region promised to help the foreign investor with the issue. "The project is important for the city and entire region therefore we will provide support. The next month you will have a partner. It will be Ertys social business corporation", - Daniyal Akhmetov assured the Portuguese enterpreneur. It is planned to provide the house for service in 2017. Apartments will be sold through Zhilstroysberbank.