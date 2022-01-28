Portugal reports record daily COVID-19 infections

LISBON. KAZINFORM - Portugal reported a record daily count of 65,706 COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 2,443,818, Xinhua reports.

According to figures released by the Portuguese Directorate-General for Health (DGS), 41 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide count to 19,744.

A total of 23,498 recoveries were registered, taking the national tally to 1,865,651.

The DGS said that 8.8 million people have been fully vaccinated, while 4.6 million people have received a booster.

Portugal spent 7.74 million euros (8.6 million U.S. dollars) in 2021 on human resources, personal protective equipment, medicines, vaccines, and tests to tackle the pandemic, according to official data.