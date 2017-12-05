EN
    11:39, 05 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Portugal's FM to become next Eurogroup president

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Eurogroup meeting on Monday elected Portuguese finance minister Mario Centeno as president of the Eurogroup, Xinhua reports.

    The new president will take office as of Jan. 13, 2018 and will serve a two and a half year term.

    He is the first minister from a southern eurozone economy to hold the elected role and first Eurogroup meeting under the presidency of Mario Centeno will take place on Jan. 22, 2018.

    Mario Centeno has been the finance minister of Portugal since November 2015.

