EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 03 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Portugal sees over 20,000 COVID-19 deaths

    None
    None
    LISBON. KAZINFORM - Portugal registered on Wednesday 56 more deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the national death toll to 20,024, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), Xinhua reports.

    The daily epidemiological bulletin shows that there were 54,693 more new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 2,745,383.

    According to the Portuguese health authorities, there are 2,442 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 149 of them in intensive care units.

    Moreover, 33,989 COVID-19 patients were reported to have recovered in the last 24 hours.

    The DGS also reported that 5,061,810 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and 8,798,287 people have completed primary vaccination, including 301,079 children aged five to 11.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!