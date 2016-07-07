Portugal wins 2-0 versus Wales, gets into finals

LYONS. KAZINFORM - Portugal won 2-0 versus Wales in Lyons on Wednesday and got into the final at EURO'2016, TASS reports.

The goals were scored by Cristiano Ronaldo (a 50th-minute header), who replicated Michel Platini's record as regards the number of goals at EURO games (9), and by Nani at the 53rd minute.



Ronaldo is the first footballer to have played in the semifinals of three EURO championships. The previous times he appeared in the semi-finals were in 2004 and 2012.



Thanks to the first regulation win at the tourmanent, Portugal got to the final for a second time at EURO games, In 2004, it lost to Greece 0-1.



Now it is expected to play at the Stade de France on Sunday versus either Germany or France that play on Thursday night in Marseilles.



Source: TASS