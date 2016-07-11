Portugal wins EURO-2016 first time in history (VIDEO)

PARIS. KAZINFORM - The national football teams of Portugal and France were the last two teams standing at this UEFA EURO tournament, and it's them who had to decide the winner of this European biggest football tournament.

The match was played at the Stade de France stadium, and ended in a surprising victory of the national football team of Portugal that won the title for the first time in its history.

The victory was even more surprising after Portugal lost its star forward Christiano Ronaldo to injury in the opening minutes, but the team rose to the challenge and into the 93rd minute of the game Éderzito António Macedo Lopes, commonly known as Éder scored a decisive goal giving his team a lead 1:0, which turned to be the final score of the game.



We also offer you to watch the moment when the captain of the Portuguese team lifted the trophy courtesy of the UEFA.tv Youtube channel.