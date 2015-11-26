Positive results seen in healthcare sphere of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Positive results are already seen in the healthcare sphere of Kazakhstan as a result of held reforms, head of the department of healthcare of Astana Erik Baizhunusov told at the international scientific and practical conference on the theme "Multi-disciplinary approach and innovation technologies in treatment of malignant neoplasms" held in Duman hotel.

"The healthcare sphere of Kazakhstan has undergone a lot of reforms over the recent years, we can even see the positive results of the held reforms. "Salamatty Kazakhstan" and the cancer care programs allowed to introduce the latest methods of diagnosis and treatment of patients with malignant neoplasms," E. Baizhunusov said.

According to him, one of the main tasks in this sphere is preparation of highly-qualified professional of the sphere and holding of effective personnel policy. The Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development has always relied on Kazakhstani specialists of oncology, scientific and medical organizations responsible for the most complicated issues of development and improvement of medical service rendered to people, that develop new approaches to development of the medical science in the sphere of oncology.