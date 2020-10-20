Possible burial of Kasym Khan found by archeologists in Atyrau

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – A possible burial site of Kasym Khan has been found within the ancient settlement of Saraishyk that once was the capital of three Khanates including the Golden Horde, Nogay Horder, and the Kazakh Khanate in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the regional communications service.

According the archeologists, who are turning to the historical data, believe the site to be a presumable burial site of Kasym Khan.

Prof. Abdilseit Mukhtar, PhD, recalls that Zhangir Khan travelled to Saraishyk in the 40s of the 19th century during which he gave the exact burial location of Kasym Khan. According to him, last year the scholars from Atyrau came across the old drawings of the ancient settlement in the Russian archives depicting the Khan’s tomb.

In his research work, Russia researcher scientist Alexei Alekseev provided the exact whereabouts of the burial and described it having three windows, a dome and a door on the east end. According to the archeologists, the found burial matches the said descriptions.

The major archeological excavations are set to begin next year, involving anthropologists, archeologists, and ethnologists.