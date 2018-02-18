Post-Olympic fate of 3 major PyeongChang venues still undecided: IOC

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is content with most of the legacy initiatives for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, a senior IOC official said Sunday, but noted that the fates of three major venues are still undecided, Yonhap reports.

"They've done the right things, fundamentally developing the infrastructures that will help this region be more successful," Christophe Dubi, the Olympic Games executive director for the IOC, said at a press conference at the Main Press Centre in PyeongChang.



Dubi pointed out that the government and organizer will have to decide "the final destination of three venues": Gangneung Hockey Centre and Gangneung Oval, both located in the sub-host city of Gangneung, and Jeongseon Alpine Centre in Jeongseon County, also near PyeongChang.



"We've been very clear that we're comfortable with most of the plans but three. This is something we've been open about and discussed," he said.



For Jeongseon Alpine Centre, Dubi predicted that it will likely be used as an alpine and skiing resort, adding, "The only thing (left to consider) is the replanting and to what extent."

The executive director also highlighted how the greater region surrounding PyeongChang has benefited from the hosting of the Winter Olympics.



"Especially from Seoul, the train and highways are getting a boost to the region," Dubi said. "We've seen that tourism in Gangneung is really getting a huge boost."