Post-Soviet security bloc chief to leave post in 2017

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Nikolai Bordyuzha said on Friday he would leave his post in 2017 to give place to a representative from another CSTO member state.

"Yes, this means precisely this," Bordyuzha said in reply to a TASS question.

"This is precisely what I meant when I said that the rotation of the CSTO top officials would begin from 2017," he said.