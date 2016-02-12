EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:49, 12 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Post-Soviet security bloc chief to leave post in 2017

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Nikolai Bordyuzha said on Friday he would leave his post in 2017 to give place to a representative from another CSTO member state.

    "Yes, this means precisely this," Bordyuzha said in reply to a TASS question.

    "This is precisely what I meant when I said that the rotation of the CSTO top officials would begin from 2017," he said.

