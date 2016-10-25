EN
    08:29, 25 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Potential date of Golovkin vs. Jacobs showdown named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, trainer of undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, told Fighthype.com about the potential date Golovkin is going to fight WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "We're confident they're going to negotiate... the date's been set some time in March... I think the second week in March... hopefully it gets done... I'm looking forward to it...If it doesn't happen in March, it won't happen," Sanchez said.

    Recall that the HBO set a special date - the 10th of December for the fight, however, promoters Tom Loeffler and Al Haymon were unable to agree the terms of the fight and Golovkin officially vacated the date.

