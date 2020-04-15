Pouring rains heading to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers and gusty wind are in store for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

An Atlantic cyclone will dictate the weather conditions in western, northwestern and northern regions of Kazakhstan on April 16-18.

The cyclone is set to bring pouring rain, thunderstorms and high wind to those parts of the country. Meteorologists also predict that fog may blanket some parts of Kazakhstan.