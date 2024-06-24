Power outage impacts over 4,000 customers in Oral

As a result of an incident on the telecommunications network, more than 4,000 Oral city’s residents were left without power, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As previously reported by LLP "West Kazakhstan Electricity Distribution Company," a total of 2,423 customers in the vicinity of the market "Karavan" and school No. 31 were left without electricity today. Additionally, 643 customers in the microdistrict № 4 and 1,316 customers in the area of "Aigul" were also affected. Restoration works are currently underway.

It is worthy of mention that the weather in Oral city is characterized by strong winds.