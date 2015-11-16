Powerful blast heard in the zone of a police operation in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM A powerful blast has been heard in the zone of a police operation in Brussels, TASS reports from the site, saying the blast could be heard far beyond the police cordon with a radius of about 300 meters at the intersection of Delaunoy and Ransfort streets.

Police units have rushed into the residential quarter. Snipers can be seen moving on the roofs.

A special operation is underway in the Belgian capital's neighborhood of Molenbeek amid a manhunt for a suspect of the Paris attacks.

A series of terror attacks rocked Paris on Friday evening with shootings, bomb blasts and hostage taking. Hostages were taken at the Bataclan concert hall where 1,500 people gathered for a rock concert and almost simultaneously three suicide bombers blew themselves up next to the Stade de France stadium where a football match between French and German national teams was in the full swing. Besides, terrorists opened fire at people in popular nightlife spots - cafes, bars and restaurants crowded at that time. More than 130 people were killed and hundreds were injured in the terror attacks.

