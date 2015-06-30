EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:34, 30 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Powerful blast hits near US embassy, Supreme court in Kabul

    None
    None
    KABUL. KAZINFORM - A powerful explosion occurred near the US Embassy and Supreme Court in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said Tuesday.

    According to witnesses, the explosion was detonated by a suicide bomber and was directed at a convoy of foreign military vehicles, DPA news agency reported. There is so far no information on injuries or deaths from the blast. Kazinform has learnt from Sputnik International .

    Tags:
    Incidents Armed conflicts World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!