Powerful earthquake rocks Indonesian coast

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake has struck off the island of Sumatra, western Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported on Friday, TASS reports.

According to the service, the quake hit at a depth pf 10 km, its epicenter was 261 km from the city of Tangerang with a population of 1.3 million people.

According to Reuters, Indonesian seismologists issued a tsunami warning.

Eaelier, Reuters reported the magnitude 7 earthquake, citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

There has been no reports on victims or destruction so far.