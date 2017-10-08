Powerful earthquake shocks Japanese Fukushima prefecture

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit northeast Japan on Friday, TASS refers to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

According to the agency, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 50 kilometers under the seabed off Fukushima Prefecture coast.

A tsunami warning was issued, but then a few minutes later lifted.

Japan's earthquake monitoring and tsunami warning system managed to record the coming tremors. Ten minutes prior to the quake, the Japanese saw warnings both on their mobile phones and TV.

The Tokyo Electric Power company, operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, said that the quake-stricken plant had not been affected by the Friday earthquake.



The radiation rate has not changed near the Fukushima NPP, either, it said.