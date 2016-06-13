EN
    09:15, 13 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Powerful explosion rocks Lebanon’s capital

    BEIRUT. KAZINFORM A powerful bomb exploded in Beirut on Sunday, destroying several cars and severely damaging one of Lebanon's biggest banks, but causing no casualties, officials said.

    The state-run National News Agency said the bomb was placed under a car. Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk, speaking to Lebanon’s private LBC station, confirmed the report but did not say whether anyone was targeted by the blast, which shook nearby buildings.

    Read more at The Arab News

