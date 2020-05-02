Powers of Senate Deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva to be terminated

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to terminate the powers of the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dariga Nazarbayeva, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

