PPP projects’ development under IFC support discussed in Astana

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Nurlan Baibazarov held a meeting with Emmanuel Nyirinkindi, the IFC's Vice President of Cross-Cutting Solutions, in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

Attending the meeting were Michael Opagi, Regional Manager for the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan and Pakistan, at the IFC's PPP Transaction Advisory, and IFC Country Manager for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Zafar Khashimov and Permanent Representative of the World Bank in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Andrei Mikhnev.

The sides discussed the issues of attracting direct foreign investments and realization of major infrastructure projects, including through the PPP mechanism.

Baibazarov pointed out that the projects carried out under cooperation with the IFC play a key role in promoting sustainable development and economic growth of the country. Among such projects are the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD) and modernization of the new terminal at the International Airport in Almaty.

According to the vice premier, Kazakhstan welcomes the IFC’s initiative to assist in structuring PPP projects in energy, transport, housing and public utilities as well as construction of gas thermal power stations, wind parks and treatment facilities.

Over the years of partnership, we have established mutual beneficial cooperation covering a wide range of economic issues, that we intend to promote further. In particular, we’re interested in opportunities for training and obtaining by our specialists IFC international certificates in the field of infrastructure projects and establishment of special funds, said Baibazarov.

For his part, Emmanuel Nyirinkindi said that the IFC notes the long-term potential of Kazakhstan and will continue supporting its priority areas of development.

The IFC representatives also expressed readiness to offer international experiences and resources to assist in successful realization of ambitious projects of public-private partnership, aimed at sustainable and inclusive growth of the country.