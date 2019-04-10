EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:08, 10 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Pre-election campaign to kick off on May 11 across Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Pre-election campaign of candidates for the 2019 presidential election will kick off on May 11 across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Central Election Commission.



    "The pre-election campaign will begin on May 11 and run through June 8," Deputy Chairman of the commission Konstantin Petrov confirmed.

    The 2019 presidential election will be held on June 9 from 7:00 am till 20:00 pm. The votes will be counted within 12 hours.

