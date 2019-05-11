Pre-election campaigning kicks off in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The pre-election campaigning has started today in Kazakhstan.

The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered seven candidates for presidency. In particular, it registered Nur Otan Party's candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ak Zhol Party's candidate Daniya Yespayeva, Uly Dala Kyrandary's candidate Sadibek Tugel, Auyl Party's candidate Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, Trade Unions Federation's candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov and Uly Dala Tagdyry's Amirzhan Kossanov.



The presidential candidates will present their election programmes tonight. The election canvassing will last until June 8.