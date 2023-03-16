EN
    13:50, 16 March 2023

    Pre-election debates of political parties to be held today

    Photo: allforshow.tv
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s seven political parties running for the March 19 parliamentary elections, will hold today televised debates on the Khabar TV channel, Kazinform reports.

    Those participating in the debates will be Yerlan Koshanov (AMANAT), Zhiguli Dairabayev (Auyl), Aidarbek Kozhanazarov (Respublica), Oksana Aubakirova (People’s Party of Kazakhstan), Azamatkhan Amirtayev (Baitaq), Azat Peruashev (Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan) and Nurlan Auesbayev (Nationwide Social-Democratic Party).

    The debates consist of three rounds. The representatives should make a presentation of the party, answer their opponents’ questions, put forward their initiatives on the topic «Socio-Economic Development of Kazakhstan», and answer viewers’ questions to be recorded by a call-center. The last challenge is to make an address to the voters.

    Earlier, the televised debates between the political parties were organized on Qazaqstan and KTK TV channels.


