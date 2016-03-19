Pre-election silence announced in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pre-election silence has been announced in Kazakhstan today, March 19, prior tomorrow's parliamentary elections.

As per the law "On Elections", pre-election agitation is banned on the eve and on the day of elections.

Recall that early election of the deputies of Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and maslikhats were set to March 20. It will be held from 7:00 a.m. till 8:00 p.m. Election of deputies to the Majilis from the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan will be held March 21

The Central Election Commission has registered the lists of six political parties which include 234 candidates to the Majilis deputies' seats.

10,825 candidates were registered for maslikhat deputies' seats.

964 international observers will monitor the election process.