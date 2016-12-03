Pre-election silence in Uzbekistan

TASHKESNT. KAZINFORM Today, December 7, marks the last day before the presidential elections in Uzbekistan, Trend reported.

A day of silence has been declared in the country.

The day of silence before the presidential elections has been announced for the first time. Relevant amendments to the law “On elections of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan” have been made by the Uzbek parliament at the end of 2015.

While introducing these amendments, members of the Uzbek parliament were guided by the belief that the day of silence allows voters to decide independently on their preferences, without the impact of pre-election campaign, and make a weighted decision on voting for a particular candidate.

Holding pre-election campaign on the day of voting and a day before the voting is prohibited, according to the law.

Only appeals to voters to visit polling stations are allowed on the day of silence.

Earlier, Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mirza-Ulugbek Abdusalomov called on voters to actively participate in the presidential elections.

It was previously reported that Uzbek presidential candidates completed their campaigning. All candidates were provided with equal opportunities for free campaigning in the media. The candidates and their authorized representatives held about 1,000 meetings with voters in all regions of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan will hold an early presidential election December 4 due to the death of ex-president Islam Karimov, who passed away after suffering a stroke at the age of 79 on Sept. 2.

Candidates from four political parties of Uzbekistan participate in the presidential election - Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP), People’s Democratic Party (PDPU), Milly Tiklanish (National Revival) Party, and Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party.

Among the presidential candidates are the country’s Acting President Shavkat Mirziyoyev from UzLiDeP, Sarvar Otamuratov from Milly Tiklanish Party, Nariman Umarov from Adolat Party, and Hotamzhon Ketmonov from PDPU.