Pre-launch preparation of new ISS mission is on at Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Pre-launch preparation of a new International Space Station (ISS) mission is going on at Baikonur cosmodrom, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The main crew of the manned transportation spacecraft Soyuz TMA-19M consists of Russian cosmonaut Yury Malenchenko, NASA astronaut Timothy Kopra and ESA astronaut Timothy Peakue. The backup crew includes Anatoli Ivanishin (Roskosmos), Takuya Onishi (JAXA) and Kathleen Rubins (NASA).

According to Roscosmos, the pre-launch preparation of the crews is going on as per schedule.

The launch of the Soyuz TMA-19M with the crew of the next expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for December 15 from Area No.1 (“Gagarin’s launch pad”) of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.