Pre-trial investigation launched over MI-2 helicopter crash in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pre-trial investigation of MI-2 helicopter crash in Zhambyl region has been launched, Kazakh MIA's transport police say.

Recall that that MI-2 helicopter crashed in Zhambyl region on January 23 at around 05:30 p.m. The copter which belonged to the regional internal affairs department, was operated by Taraz Zhana Alem LLP as per a property lease contract.

On January 23, pilot V.Mikhin, who is also head of Taraz Zhana Alem LLP, was performing a regular pre-paid commercial flight. Three passengers were onboard of the helicopter. One of them was Prosecutor of Zhambyl region.

As per preliminary data, the pilot had to make an emergency landing for smoke that had appeared in the engine. The pilot attempted to extinguish the fire himself and suffered second-degree burns. The passengers brought the pilot to the nearest shepherd’s camp where he received medical treatment. After then he was taken to a hospital of Taraz.

A special commission is investigating now the reasons of the accident.