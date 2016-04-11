EN
    08:57, 11 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Precipitation and strong wind expected in Kazakhstan on April 11

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation and strong wind along with dust storms in southern and western regions of the country are expected in the country on April 11.

    According to the information of "Kazhydromet", strong wind and fog in some places are forecast for East Kazakhstan region, Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog is also expected in Karaganda and Almaty regions.

    Strong wind is also forecast for Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions today.

     

