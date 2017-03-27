Precipitation and wind strengthening to be in Kazakhstan on March 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause scattered precipitation in most of the country. Patchy fog, ice, and wind strengthening will remain, according to Kazhydromet.

North Kazakhstan region expects locally blowing snow, icy roads and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. During the night and in the morning patches of fog are expected.

In Pavlodar and Karaganda regions patchy fog is expected, in some places the wind speed at night will reach 15-20 m/s.

Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will see patchy fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

In Aktobe and Kostanay regions patches of fog and ice are expected as well. In Kostanay region the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

Similarly patchy fog is expected in Kyzylorda, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions, at night and in the morning in Mangistau region and at night in Almaty region. In some places of Kyzylorda region the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.