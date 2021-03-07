Precipitation and wind to batter Kazakhstan on Mar 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Freezing rain and wind are set to batter much of the country on March 7, 2021, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Nur-Sultan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, snow, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature will drop below -2-4 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind blowing up to 5mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to rise to 2 degrees Celsius at night and to 10-12 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 2-4 degrees Celsius at night and to 7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime

Partly cloudy skies, freezing rain, and wind at 9-14mps, gusting up to 15-20mps are expected in Aktau city. 4-6 degrees Celsius temperature is predicted at night and daytime.

Aktobe city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, freezing rain, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to fall below -2 degrees Celsius at night and to rise to 2 degrees Celsius at daytime with further drop.

Atyrau region is to see partly cloudy skies, freezing rain, and 9-14mps, with gusts of up to 15-18mps. 2 degrees Celsius temperature is forecast at night and daytime.

Karaganda city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will drop below -8-10 degrees Celsius at night and to -1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, freezing rain, and wind blowing up to 9-14mps, with gusts of up to 15-20mps, are forecast for Kokshetau city. Temperature is to dip to -11-13 degrees Celsius at night and rise 2 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kostanay city is to expect partly cloudy skies, precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to drop to -12-14 degrees Celsius at night and to -2 degrees Celsius at daytime

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 7-12mps are expected in Kyzylorda city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -1-3 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 4-6 degrees Celsius at night and 2 degrees Celsius at daytime

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, snow, and 9-14mps, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to dip to -17-19 degrees Celsius at night and range between -1 and 1 degrees Celsius at daytime

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 2-7mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, freezing rain, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 2 degrees Celsius at night and 8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, rain, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to drop to 2-4 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, freezing rain, and 9-14mps. -2-4 degrees Celsius temperature is forecast at night and daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 2-7mps are forecast for Ust-Kamenogorsk city. Temperature is predicted to fall to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and -2 degrees Celsius at daytime.