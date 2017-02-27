Precipitation, blowing snow expected in Kazakhstan today
According to Kazhydromet, Akmola region will see patchy fog, ice, blowing snow, and strong winds in some places of up to 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23 m/s.
In North-Kazakhstan region forecasters expect ice, blowing snow, strong wind 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23-28 m/s.
In Pavlodar region - ice, blowing snow and strong wind of up to 15-20 m/s.
In Kyzylorda region seats - patchy fog, strong wind of up to 15-20 m/s.
In Mangistau region in places wind will strengthen at night up to 15-20 m/s.
Aktobe region will see patchy fog, ice, strong winds during the night of up to 18 m/s.
Patchy fog, ice and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s is expected in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.
In Kostanay region - patchy fog, ice, snowstorm, strong wind of up to 15-20 m/s.
Wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in some places of Zhambyl region. Night is expected to be foggy.
Wind in South-Kazakhstan region will be strong during the day gaining 15-20 m/s in some places. Forecaster also expect fog during the night.
In West Kazakhstan regions patchy fog in the afternoon, strong winds of up to 15-20 m/s.