Precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on March 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today on March 10, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause snow in northern, eastern and central, and rainfalls in some places in southern and southeastern parts of the country. The whole country will see patchy fog, ice, wind strengthening and snowstorms.

According to Kazhydromet, it will be foggy in places in Akmola region with blowing snow at night.

In Almaty region - patchy fog and ice slick.

In Zhambyl region Friday will be foggy, icy and wind will reach 15-20 m/s.

In South Kazakhstan region - patchy fog, strong wind of up to 15-20 m/s.

In Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions - partial fog.

During the day wind in Atyrau region will increase to up to 15-20 m/s in some places.

At night in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions strong wind of up to 15-20 m/s is expected with blowing snow. It will also be foggy in Karaganda region.

Blowing snow is also expected in East Kazakhstan region with patchy fog at night and in the morning.