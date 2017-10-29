Precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Sunday, October 29, the passage of atmospheric fronts in most regions of Kazakhstan will cause some precipitation. Strong winds, patchy fog, snowstorm, and icy surfaces are expected as well.

According to Kazhydromet Meteorological Service, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay regions, will see patches of fog, ice on roads, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. In addition, snowstorm will hit North Kazakhstan region.

In Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions, wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

Moreover, patchy fog is predicted in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.

In Almaty region near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind speed will reach 17-22 m/s with gusts up to 27 m/s.