Precipitation expected in most of Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts in the most parts of the country will cause occasional precipitation on Sunday. In the west the precipitation will be everywhere, in the south patchy strong precipitation is expected at night and in the morning. Patchy fog, ice and wind strengthening in places are also expected, Kazhydromet reports.

The North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions are expected to have patchy fog, ice and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. Pavlodar and Karaganda regions will also see patchy fog and icy roads.

In Akmola, Zhambyl, Atyrau and Aktobe regions some patches of fog and the wind speed of 15-20 m/s are expected.

South Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog and thunderstorm and the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

In Almaty region near Zhalanashkol Lake the wind speed will be 17-22 m/s reaching 27 m/s.

As to East Kazakhstan, the wind will occasionally strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.