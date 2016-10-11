Precipitation expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Only western and southern regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy fair autumn-like weather. According to Kazhydromet, precipitation is forecast for the rest of the country. Fog, black ice and stiff wind are forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan.

Black ice will cover roads in Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions.



Fog is expected to blanket Mangistau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions.