Precipitation, fog and ice-slick predicted in Kazakhstan Feb 8-10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather forecast for Kazakhstan for February 8-10 has been issued by the National Met Office Kazhydromet, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the start of the period, the greater part of Kazakhstan’s territory is to be under the influence of a trough of the cyclone from the regions of Yekaterinburg and associated fronts causing unstable weather conditions which are to bring precipitation, fog, ice-slick, and high wind.

The anticyclone from the regions of West Siberia is to shift over the northern, eastern, and central regions of Kazakhstan, resulting in the end of precipitation and lower temperatures such as -15-28 degrees Celsius in the north, -15-25 degrees Celsius in the center, and -15-30 degrees Celsius in the east at night towards the end of the period.