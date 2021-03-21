EN
    09:32, 21 March 2021

    Precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Mar 21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, March 21, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Karaganda, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangistau, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 and even 30 mps in East Kazakhstan, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.

    Ice slick will cover roads in East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe,Turkestan, Mangistau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Zhabmyl, Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Thunderstorm is forecast for Turkestan and Mangistau regions.

    Ground blizzard may hit Aktobe region.


