EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:47, 12 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 12

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather mostly without precipitation is forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday, November 12. Precipitation is expected only in northern Kazakhstan as it will be pounded by snow, blizzard, and black ice, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Gusty wind will strengthen up to 15-20 and even 22 mps in parts of Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Fog will blanket Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Akmola, Kostanay, mountainous parts of Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions at night and early in the morning.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola and Kostanay regions.

    Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians to use caution on icy roads in Kostanay, Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!