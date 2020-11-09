EN
    12:10, 09 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan on Nov 10-12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for November 10-12, Kazinform reports.

    Much of Kazakhstan is to be affected by the cyclone trough located in the Gulf of Ob in the next three days, resulting in precipitation, which is predicted to be heavier locally in the south and east. Strong wind is forecast for the greater part of the country. Occasional fog, ice, and snowstorm are also expected.

