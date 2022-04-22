Precipitation forecast for most of Kazakhstan 22 Apr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy precipitation is expected in eastern Kazakhstan on Friday, 22 April. Occasional showers are forecast for the east, north, and northwest of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-25 mps in parts of Aktobe and Almaty regions.

Meteorologists warn motorists in Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions of icing on the roads.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Zhambyl region.

High fire hazard will persist in the south of Almaty region.