    18:07, 17 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Precipitation forecast for most of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan on March 18-20, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Snowfall, blizzard, and slippery conditions are in store for northern and eastern Kazakhstan.

    The south of the country will see downpour and thunderstorm in the oncoming period.

    Heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow will douse mountainous areas of Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

    Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Weather without precipitation will settle in in most of Kazakhstan by Monday, March 20. Chances of foggy conditions and gusty wind will be high in the country.

    Temperature may drop to -7, -20°C at nighttime in the northwest, north, center and east of Kazakhstan on Monday.


