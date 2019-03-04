Precipitation forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will observe inclement weather on March 4. Heavy precipitation, rain, fog, black ice, and stiff wind are forecast for parts of the country on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.



Blizzard is forecast for parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



Black ice will cover roads in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda regions.