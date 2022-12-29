EN
    07:18, 29 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Precipitation forecast for parts of Kazakhstan Dec 29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is in store for some regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather service, western Kazakhstan will be under the influence of a cyclone. It will see a mix of rain and snow. Snowfall is forecast for the northwest, north, center and east of the country. Rain and snow will douse southern Kazakhstan as well.

    Only southeast of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Fog will blanket the western, northern, and southern parts of Kazakhstan. Meteorologists warn motorists in the west and south of the country of black ice. Gusty wind will hit western, southeastern and eastern Kazakhstan.


