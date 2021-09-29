EN
    07:16, 29 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Precipitation forecast for parts of Kazakhstan Sept 29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, September 29. Only the west of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    In most regions wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps, including Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions. Gusts will reach 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region. Wind will bring dust storm to Zhambyl region.

    Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Black ice will coat roads in Akmola and Kostanay regions.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.


