Precipitation forecast for south, northeast of Kazakhstan on Apr 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country will remain affected by the anticyclone, resulting in the weather with no precipitation. Only the south, northeast are to expect precipitation as snow and rain due to the weather fronts. Occasional fog, wind as well as thunderstorm, and hail in the south are predicted, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, Zhambyl region is to brace locally for fog and 15-20mps wind.

Turkestan region will see 15-20mps wind here and there. Hail is also predicted.

Occasional fog is expected in Akmola, Kostanay regions as well as in East Kazakhstan region at night. Wind is predicted in places for East Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions as well as for the southeast of Akmola region during the day.

Fog is to coat in places Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions as well as Pavlodar region at night and in the morning. Karaganda region is to see wind at 15-20mps in places.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps in Kyzylorda region as well as locally in Aktobe region at daytime, and some areas of Almaty region.