Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Met service has issued a weather forecast report for Tuesday, February 14, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, western, northwestern regions will see snowfall today. Southwestern, southern regions will be hit by snowfall and rain, ground blizzard and strong wind. Ice slick is expected in western and southern regions.

No precipitation is forecast in northern, central, eastern and southeastern areas.

Fog will descend across the country.