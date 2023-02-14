EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:10, 14 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 14

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Met service has issued a weather forecast report for Tuesday, February 14, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, western, northwestern regions will see snowfall today. Southwestern, southern regions will be hit by snowfall and rain, ground blizzard and strong wind. Ice slick is expected in western and southern regions.

    No precipitation is forecast in northern, central, eastern and southeastern areas.

    Fog will descend across the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!