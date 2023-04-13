EN
    07:18, 13 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Precipitation forecast in northern, western regions Apr 13

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of the country will remain today under high atmospheric pressure, due to which weather without precipitation is forecast, Kazinform reports.

    As the national met service informed, rain and snow will hit northern and western regions. Wind speed will increase across the country. Dust storms will hit western and south-western regions. Hail and thunderstorms are forecast in West Kazakhstan region.


