Precipitation forecast in southern, southeastern regions Feb 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in northern and northwestern regions of Kazakhstan on Friday. Other areas will see rain and snow, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the met service, most areas of the country will be affected by the Southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts, due to which unsteady weather with precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast. Heavy precipitation, ice-slick and gusting wind are predicted for southern, southeastern and southwestern regions.

Fog is expected across the republic.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will hit mountainous areas of Almaty region and western areas of Mangistau region.