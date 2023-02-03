EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:19, 03 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Precipitation forecast in southern, southeastern regions Feb 3

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in northern and northwestern regions of Kazakhstan on Friday. Other areas will see rain and snow, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the met service, most areas of the country will be affected by the Southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts, due to which unsteady weather with precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast. Heavy precipitation, ice-slick and gusting wind are predicted for southern, southeastern and southwestern regions.

    Fog is expected across the republic.

    Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will hit mountainous areas of Almaty region and western areas of Mangistau region.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!